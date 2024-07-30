Two-vehicle crash leads to impaired charges

A two-vehicle collision in Caledon left one driver facing impaired driving charges.

The crash occurred on Mayfield Road near McLaughlin Road shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday.

Minor injuries were reported.

Police say they determined one of the drivers was impaired by alcohol and charged a 25-year-old Brantford man with a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 mgs.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 15 to answer to the charge.

His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.