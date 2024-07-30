BARRIE
Barrie

    • Two-vehicle crash leads to impaired charges

    Impaired driving in this undated file image. (Getty Images) Impaired driving in this undated file image. (Getty Images)
    Share

    A two-vehicle collision in Caledon left one driver facing impaired driving charges.

    The crash occurred on Mayfield Road near McLaughlin Road shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday.

    Minor injuries were reported.

    Police say they determined one of the drivers was impaired by alcohol and charged a 25-year-old Brantford man with a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 mgs.

    The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 15 to answer to the charge.

    His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News