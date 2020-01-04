CENTRE HASTINGS -- A 51-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Centre Hastings, Ont.

Provincial police say the crash took place on Friday afternoon along a stretch of Highway 62.

They say they found two vehicles in the ditch, but did not offer details on the cause of the crash.

While one driver was not seriously injured, the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified him as Robert McCoy of Apsley, Ont.

The investigation into the crash remains active.