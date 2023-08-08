Two-vehicle crash claims a life in Caledon

An early-morning crash has left one person dead in Caledon.

Provincial police say emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

One driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since been pronounced deceased.

Charleston Sideroad between Mountainview Road and Horseshoe Hill Road in Caledon are closed.

Access to Charleston from St. Andrews is also blocked.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area as they investigate the cause of the collision.