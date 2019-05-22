Featured
Two-vehicle collision sends two to hospital in Barrie
The driver of this vehicle walked away from a two-vehicle collision in Barrie unscathed on Wed., May 22, 2019 (CTV News/Beatrice Vaisman)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 6:48PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 22, 2019 7:35PM EDT
Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Barrie that sent two people to hospital.
The crash happened around 6:30 on Wednesday evening at the intersection of Commerce Park and Veterans Drive.
Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
One woman, who was in a car that was mangled in the crash, walked away unscathed.
Police closed the intersection for the investigation.