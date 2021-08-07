Advertisement
Two vehicle collision on Hwy. 11 in Oro-Medonte
Published Saturday, August 7, 2021 6:49PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Traffic was moving slowly on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte Saturday after a two-vehicle collision led to hours of cleanup.
According to OPP, the two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes between Lines 6 and 7 around 2 p.m.
One person was sent to hospital, but the injuries were not believed to be serious.
Police say that the cleanup efforts were lengthened due to a fuel leak and mandatory repairs to the guardrail.
