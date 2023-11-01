Two-vehicle collision in Caledon leads to impaired driving charges

A 57-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges.

The Caledon man was involved in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 50 and Old Church Road shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

During the investigation, police determined one of the driver's ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol, and he was subsequently arrested.

As a result, the Caledon man was charged with operation while impaired, as well as driving with liquor readily available.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 16. His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.