BARRIE
Barrie

    • Two Toronto residents arrested with stolen items worth thousands from Barrie store

    A police cruiser is parked at the Barrie Police Service detachment in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

    Two people face charges after allegedly trying to steal thousands of dollars worth of items from a store in Barrie.

    According to police, two shoplifters were arrested as they left the big box store in the city's south end with a "significant number of electronic accessories."

    Officers charged a 25-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Toronto, after allegedly discovering stolen items in their backpack.

    Police say the items retrieved were valued at over $3,200.

    Both were later released from police custody, facing a charge of theft under $5,000.

