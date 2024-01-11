Two Toronto residents arrested with stolen items worth thousands from Barrie store

Two people face charges after allegedly trying to steal thousands of dollars worth of items from a store in Barrie.

According to police, two shoplifters were arrested as they left the big box store in the city's south end with a "significant number of electronic accessories."

Officers charged a 25-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Toronto, after allegedly discovering stolen items in their backpack.

Police say the items retrieved were valued at over $3,200.

Both were later released from police custody, facing a charge of theft under $5,000.