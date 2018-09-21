

CTV Barrie





Two teenagers remain in hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Beeton.

The collision happened at 8th Line and Sideroad 15 in New Tecumseth just after 2 p.m on Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police Constable Tamara Schubert confirms three 17-year-olds inside a Toyota suffered various injuries.

The male driver and a female passenger are both in critical but stable condition. They were both transported to a trauma centre in Toronto.

A third person in the Toyota, a 17-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries. She has since been released from hospital.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 23-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police reconstructed the scene.

Officers are still investigating what led to the crash, but Schubert says charges are pending.