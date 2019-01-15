Bracebridge OPP says a pair of young teenagers were riding on Muskoka Road 169 near Bala on a sled that police claim had numerous mechanical deficiencies.

Officers say the 13-year-old operator and 14-year-old passenger had a flashlight duct taped to the hood as a headlight on the uninsured machine.

Police say that besides the pair being too young to be riding on a roadway, they shouldn’t have been on a ‘decrepit machine’ like the one they were operating.

Officers remind snowmobilers to ride safely, making sure the machine is mechanically sound and in good working condition.