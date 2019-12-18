Two teens dead after dump truck collides with car in Parry Sound
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 11:59AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 18, 2019 12:03PM EST
OPP file image.
PARRY SOUND -- Provincial police in central Ontario say two teenagers are dead after their car collided with a dump truck.
They say the incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday in Parry Sound, Ont.
The truck driver was not injured in the collision.
Investigators identified the victims as Jaidyn Phillis and Mukonda Chizelu, who were both 19 years old.
Police say they're still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.