Two teens charged for doing burnouts in soccer field

A soccer field in the Huntsville area was damaged on Mon. July 24, 2023 (Courtesy: OPP). A soccer field in the Huntsville area was damaged on Mon. July 24, 2023 (Courtesy: OPP).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver