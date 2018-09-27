Police have charged two people after video surfaced of a man climbing onto a Barrie police cruiser and jumping through the back window.

The cruiser was parked in the city’s downtown when the incident occurred on Saturday around 2 a.m., just as the bars started closing for the night.

Police say a friend of the man seen in the video recorded the incident, and both men fled the scene before officers arrived.

Thanks to several witnesses and surveillance cameras in the area at the time, police were able to locate the two suspects.

A 19-year-old Shelburne man and a 19-year-old Melancthon Township man are now facing mischief charges.