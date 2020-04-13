BARRIE -- Four individuals have been charged with multiple offences after police say they attempted to evade officers.

According to the OPP, there was a complaint about a pick-up truck driving erratically on Highway 6 north of Springmount in Grey County around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers say the truck took off at a high rate of speed when police arrived and was found a short time later in a ditch area at Grey Bruce Line in Arran-Elderslie.

Police say the four suspects, two teens and two young adults, ran from the truck, but were later found by the OPP K9 unit and arrested.

The accused, a 17-year-old from Owen Sound, an 18-year-old and 19-year-old, both from Collingwood, and a 19-year-old from Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation, face drug-trafficking-related charges among many other offences.

The four accused were released with a June court date.