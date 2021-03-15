BARRIE, ONT. -- Two teenagers are among five people charged after two OPP drug busts in Fenelon Falls.

Provincial police executed two search warrants at two separate residences and said officers seized cocaine, crack cocaine, two replica handguns, a knife and a stun gun.

During the first raid, police charged a 31-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man with drug trafficking offences and possession of stolen property.

At the second residence, police charged a 59-year-old individual with drug trafficking, possession of stolen property and two counts of possessing a prohibited device or ammunition.

In addition, two teens, 15 and 16, were each charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited device or ammunition.

All of the accused are scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges at a later date.