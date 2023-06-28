Two teens allegedly stabbed in Springwater Township

Provincial police are investigating after two teenagers were allegedly stabbed in Springwater Township.

Police say the young men had been in the forest in Springwater on June 10 near midnight when they were allegedly attacked by a man they describe as a white, roughly six feet tall.

The two victims, a minor and an 18-year-old, were flown to a Toronto trauma centre and have since been released.

Police ask anyone who resides in the area of Gill Road and the CP rail line crossing in Springwater Township to check their video surveillance cameras for footage that may have captured the incident and suspect.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage regarding this investigation can contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).