Police say two teenagers are suspected of robbing a convenience store in Georgina in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

According to officers, the two boys sprayed the employee with what is believed to be pepper spray before stealing items and running from the store on the Queensway South in the area of Lakeview Boulevard around 4 a.m.

York Regional Police say the teens are described as being white and between 15 and 17 years old.

Police remind business owners of the importance of having up-to-date surveillance equipment to help identify suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.