BARRIE -- A collision involving a school bus and a car sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning.

Grey Bruce OPP says the bus carrying 15 high school students rear-ended a car shortly after 7 a.m. on Highway 10 south of Flesherton.

The driver of the car and one student were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police charged the 70-year-old bus driver with careless driving.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them.