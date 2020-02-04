Two taken to hospital after school bus rear-ends car: police
Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020 12:11PM EST
BARRIE -- A collision involving a school bus and a car sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning.
Grey Bruce OPP says the bus carrying 15 high school students rear-ended a car shortly after 7 a.m. on Highway 10 south of Flesherton.
The driver of the car and one student were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police charged the 70-year-old bus driver with careless driving.
Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them.