Two taken to hospital after cement truck over-turns
A cement truck lays on its side in Port Carling, Ont. on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 (Photo Courtesy: Summer Water Sports/Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 4:47PM EST
An investigation is underway after a cement truck overturned in Port Carling on Wednesday.
Police say the truck rolled on Joseph Street near Harris Street at approximately 1 p.m. and hit another vehicle.
Two people were taken to hospital. There is no word on their injuries.
Emergency crews spent most of the day cleaning up the mess.
Police are looking into what caused the crash.