BARRIE, ONT. -- Springwater firefighters were snuffing out flames at an abandoned drive-in theatre Sunday for a second straight day.

Emergency crews were called to a building on the Crosslands Rd property at about 11 a.m, almost precisely 24 hours after they were first called to the property.

The fires are being treated as suspicious.

The building was boarded up Saturday, but Springwater Fire and Emergency Chief Jeff Kirk believes someone slipped back inside through the roof.

"We have evidence that possible homeless people were living in the building, so we do have to send crews in to do a primary search," Kirk said Sunday. "Anytime our crews enter, there's always a danger."

Investigators are looking for more information about a silver car spotted near the scene Saturday.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.