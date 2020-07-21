BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police remain on the hunt for two suspects wanted to connect with a bank robbery late last week.

Police say one man approached the counter demanding cash at the Scotiabank on Minet's Point Road on Friday afternoon while another waited by the door.

Police say the men then changed spots, with the second man going behind the counter and pocketing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say they then left the bank in an allegedly stolen white, four-door car.

No weapons were seen, and no one was injured.

Both suspects are described as black men between the ages of 18 to 25 with slim builds.

Police say one suspect was wearing a light camo-style hooded jacket with dark pants. The other was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with dark pants. Both suspects wore masks and gloves.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Barrie police investigators or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.