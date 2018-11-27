South Simcoe Police need the public’s assistance to identify two suspects wanted in connection with an assault in Bradford on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they were called at approximately 2:30 p.m. for a disturbance at the LCBO on Holland Street West.  Two staff members say they were assaulted by a man and woman who were refused service.  The suspects left the store in a newer model white, four-door Jeep with a spare tire on the rear.

The first suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall, 180lbs, with dark brown or black hair and a short beard.  He has a large tattoo on his arm and was wearing a white t-shirt and dark jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white woman, 5-feet-8-inches tall, 140lbs with long dark brown hair and green or blue contacts.  She was wearing a white winter hat, short black coat with a fur-collared hood and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.