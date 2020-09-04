BARRIE, ONT. -- Orillia provincial police are looking for two suspects after one man allegedly pointed a gun at a teenager.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was walking on Airport Road when he was confronted by the two suspects who came out of a trail near Fish Side Road Thursday evening.

Police say the boy wasn't robbed, but that "it is a very concerning situation."

A search of the area turned up nothing.

Police are looking for a Caucasian man, 18 to 25, with light brown/reddish coloured hair, a skinny build and about five-feet-10-inches tall. He was wearing khaki pants and a red tank top with the number 23 on it.

The other suspect is an olive-skinned man with long, black hair, 18 to 25, and about five-feet-10-inches tall. He was wearing jeans and a long-sleeved black shirt.

The OPP is requesting anyone who may have information to call them or contact Crime Stoppers.