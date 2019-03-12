

CTV Barrie





Two men are in custody and police are on the hunt for two more after an armed robbery in Orillia on Monday night.

Police say the robbery happened just after 11:30 p.m. at 300 James Street East in a residence located above a restaurant.

According to officers, the thieves wore disguises during the incident.

Investigators say the victims were assaulted but did not suffer serious injuries.

A heavy police presence has been in the area as officers, along with the tactical and K-9 units investigate.

In the early morning hours, police warned residents to remain inside with their doors locked.

Police now say there is no threat to public safety and that they believe this was a targeted occurrence.

Investigators won’t specify what weapons were used in the robbery, but tell CTV News no weapons have been recovered.

Residents are asked to call the Orillia OPP if they locate anything suspicious on their property.

A source tells CTV News the two men in custody are not cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing.