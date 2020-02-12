BARRIE -- Provincial police arrested two people in connection with a robbery and assault in Orillia overnight on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a home around 12:30 a.m. on Coldwater Road West.

They say the suspects went into the house, assaulted a resident, stole a vehicle and left.

Police say the culprits then targeted a business on Atherley Road, where they displayed an edged weapon and blunt object as they robbed a store before they took off.

The OPP's response team and the K9 unit were called in to help find the suspects who were then arrested.