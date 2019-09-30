Two small children were found wandering the streets alone in Bradford in the early morning hours on Saturday with the family dog.

The kids, ages 3 and 5, walked barefoot in their pyjamas along Holland Street West just before 5 a.m. when concerned citizens called officers.

Investigators say the children opened the garage door and managed to walk one kilometre away from their home without their caregiver knowing.

Police say the kids and dog were brought back home unharmed.

Officers are reminding parents to make sure windows and doors are locked to keep curious children safe.