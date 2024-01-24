Two Simcoe County women cash in on lottery wins

Two women from Simcoe County are celebrating winning thousands with the lottery.

Both women are regular lottery players and won prizes in the Merry Millions January 9 draw.

Tammie Jordan of Barrie said she handed her ticket purchased at Alfie's Variety on Cundles Road to the store clerk to check and she learned she had won $100,000.

"He had a big smile on his face as he told me I won big," the retired health care worker said. "He promised to keep me from failing if I fainted."

Tammie Jordan of Barrie, Ont., holds her big cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Ont. (Source: OLG)

Jordan said she had hoped to keep the news to herself, but it only lasted three hours before she texted a photo of her winning ticket to her kids.

"They're so happy for me. Lots of happy tears and congratulations. We all need some time to process the shock," she added.

The Barrie woman plans to set up a savings account for her grandson, treat herself to some new furniture, and share her win with her kids.

"It's a huge blessing, and my heart is filled with joy," she concluded.

Alliston resident Natalie Campbell said she loves to play Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 but decided to try the Merry Millions game "because it's new."

The 51-year-old public service worker discovered she had won $50,000 when she checked her ticket using the OLG app.

Alliston, Ont., resident Natalie Campbell holds her big cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Ont. (Source: OLG)

"I hadn't had my coffee yet, so I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I told my husband to look at the ticket, and we high-fived and celebrated together over coffee," she recalled. "I was so distracted all day; it was hard to focus my mind."

Campbell bought her winning ticket in Alliston at Banting Convenience on Victoria Street. She has plans to pay some bills and treat herself to a trip and a new golf bag.

"I have a bottle of wine I’ve been saving for a special occasion, and I think this is it!” she added.