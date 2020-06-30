BARRIE, ONT. -- A Cookstown man swears his $7-million win won't change him.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming says Rugero Cristiano won the top prize in a $1,000 a day draw at the end of March but opted for a lump sum payout.

"It is a blessing to know that my kids and family are taken care of," Cristiano says in a news release. "It is a joy that my wife and I are now able to live our lives without any worries."

Cristiano plans to use his winnings towards travel and charitable donations.

"We are humble people. This win isn't going to change us," he shared. "We want to give back."

Meanwhile, an Oro-Medonte woman is $6.5-million richer.

58-year-old Genevieve Rogers matched all seven numbers in a LottoMAX draw in early May.

The win caught Rogers by surprise.

"My husband and I thought someone was playing a trick on me," she said while collecting her prize.

Rogers and her husband retired after their win and have purchased their dream home.

"We can't wait to celebrate our win with a family spa day and enjoy the rest of our lives," Rogers said.