BARRIE, ONT. -- With one week before the winter break, two more schools in Simcoe County have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

W.H. Day Elementary School in Bradford and Sister Catherine Donnelly Catholic School in Barrie both have a single case.

The Bradford school has one classroom closed as a result, while the Barrie school does not.

Both schools remain open.

Tracking COVID-19 cases in local schools

Meanwhile, the school board says there were 13 resolved cases as of Monday.

The health unit reports a new outbreak at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie.

There are also active outbreaks at Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie, Portage View Public School in Barrie, Steele Street Public School in Barrie, Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil and Bradford District High School.

While Simcoe Muskoka moved to the red-control zone on Monday, the shift to stricter measures does not impact schools.

All schools with active outbreaks remain open.