BARRIE, ONT. -- Two people were taken to hospitals with injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Essa Township involving a car and tractor-trailer.

Provincial police say the crash happened on Simcoe County Road 56 at 5th Sideroad on Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics tell CTV News a 79-year-old man who was driving the car was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to Sunnybrook with non-life-threatening injuries.

His wife and passenger, an 83-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for "less serious injuries."

Police closed the area for the investigation.

There is no word on any charges at this time.