BARRIE, ONT. -- Two schools in Simcoe County confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

The principal at Alcona Glen Elementary School notified parents on Wednesday that an individual was diagnosed with the virus.

According to public health, the person who became infected was not in close contact with any other students or staff.

And St. Angela Merici Catholic School advised parents of the positive case at the Barrie school Wednesday evening.

Public health officials are investigating that case to determine if any students or staff were in close contact and, therefore, at risk of contracting the virus.

The school's principal stated that anyone at risk would receive a call or email if further steps are required, like seeking a COVID test.

"If you do not receive the Health Unit email, your child is not considered a close contact and can continue to attend school as normal," the principal said.

