BARRIE -- Two residents at a Shelburne long-term care home have died from complications due to COVID-19, Southbridge Health Care confirmed.

The deaths come just one week after a confirmed case of the virus was announced at Shelburne Residence Retirement and Nursing Home.

Southbridge Health Care, which owns the facility, says both seniors passed away at the home on Monday.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at Spencer House in Orillia has been declared over.

One staff member tested positive for the virus on April 1, the team at the Orillia long-term care home worked with the health unit to have several residents and staff tested.

All the tests have come back negative.