Two police officers dead after shooting in Innisfil, Ont.

Two South Simcoe police officers are dead after a shooting at an Innisfil, Ont., residence.

In a statement released early Wednesday morning, South Simcoe police reported the two officers had responded to a disturbance at a home in the 25th Sideroad and 9th Line at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

They say both officers were shot inside the home.

One officer was rushed to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, where they died of their injuries.

The second officer was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition. Police confirmed that officer died early Wednesday morning.

The suspect was pronounced dead following an interaction with the police.

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate due to the nature of the deaths. The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and the discharge of a firearm.

South Simcoe police stated they are "devastated" by the loss of their officers.

Early Wednesday morning, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman posted on Twitter “Devastated for our close friends and neighbours at @SouthSimcoePS and for a community in shock and mourning today."

"As your next door neighbours, we’re here to support both the police service and the community of Innisfil however we can.”

York Regional police are assisting with the active investigation.

With files from CTV's Cheryl Browne