BARRIE, ONT. -- Two piping plovers, affectionately named Tweety and Flash, have decided to call Woodland Beach in Tiny Township their home.

The small, endangered bird's nest is protected from people, predators and pets with fencing.

The town says the enclosed area must be respected, and entering the fenced-in area is strictly prohibited.

The perimeter fencing for the birds could be in place into August, and beachgoers are encouraged to stay back to allow the plovers space.

Human disturbances, habitat loss and predation, are the top three reasons plovers are endangered.

Fencing helps keep people away from the nesting birds, helping the habitat to improve.

Experts say the plover will choose the same mate year after year and nest very close to where they have nested in the past.