Two people wanted in connection with a serious assault in Midland have been arrested in Sault Ste. Marie.

According to the OPP, Sault Ste. Marie police arrested John Lavechia of Tay Township and Michelle Tavenor of Midland, both 38, on Saturday evening without incident.

They are both charged with attempted murder and other criminal charges in connection to the incident that happened on October 19.

According to police, one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning after an incident at a home on Princess Street.

The pair will appear in bail court in Barrie on Monday.