Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash between two transport trucks on Highway 11, near line 13 in Oro-Medonte.

The crash happened just before 1 pm on Tuesday. How the crash occurred is still under investigation, but Oro-Medonte fire services say one transport truck wound up in the ditch of the southbound highway and hit a tree.

The driver of that truck was able to exit on the driver's side, but the passenger was not able to use the passenger door. Emergency crews helped the passenger exit through the driver's side of the truck. Both the driver and passenger were taken to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.

This is the aftermath of a 2 truck crash along Highway 11 SB at Line 12 - one person taken to hospital in serious condition ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/WNUXAbE2P0 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) November 19, 2019

The driver of the other transport truck was uninjured and the vehicle received only minor damage at the back of the trailer.

The right lane of Highway 11 southbound, approaching the 12th line remains closed.