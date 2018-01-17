Featured
Two people taken to hospital after early morning fire
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 12:55PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 17, 2018 1:01PM EST
Two people were taken to hospital after a house fire in Chatsworth.
A family was alerted to the fire inside their Highway 6 home early Wednesday morning after their smoke alarm started going off.
Everyone inside the home was able to get out, including the family dog. A 46-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl were taken to hospital as a precaution.
A damage estimate hasn’t been released, but police say the fire isn’t suspicious.
The investigation is ongoing.