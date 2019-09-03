

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Two people are in hospital following a boat collision on Georgian Bay over the long weekend.

Grey Bruce OPP says two vessels collided off the west side of White Cloud Island in Colpoy's Bay on Saturday morning.

Police say both boats were significantly damaged and towed to a nearby marina.

They say the collision involved a 46-foot cruiser operated by a 51-year-old and a 17.5-foot bowrider with four people on board.

The 61-year-old bowrider driver and a 26-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The OPP is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.