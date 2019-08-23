

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Ontario's Watchdog is heading to Huntsville to investigate after police say a driver and passenger were seriously injured after driving through a R.I.D.E. program and crashing into a parked car.

Police say the accused failed to stop at the checkpoint set up by police on Main Street around 2 a.m. on Friday.

They say the vehicle was found at the collision scene, but the occupants had fled.

Police say the driver and the 24-year-old female passenger were located a short distance from the crash with serious injuries. Both were taken to hospital.

The 32-year-old driver, a Bracebridge man, faces multiple charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and flight from police.

The Special Investigations Unit is an arm's length agency that is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been serious injury, sexual assault or death.