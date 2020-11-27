BARRIE -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in Bradford Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Yonge Street north of the 11th Line around 9 a.m.

After an investigation, police say a southbound van crossed the centre line into the northbound lane hitting a Cadillac head-on; this caused the Cadillac to hit a Kia SUV.

Police say the driver of the van was trapped and had to be extricated by emergency crews. The drivers of both the van and Cadillac were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one was injured in the Kia.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against the driver of the van.