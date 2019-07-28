

Beatrice Vaisman , CTV News





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a crash in Clearview Township, east of Creemore, sent two people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to Centre Line Road and County Road 9 just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A white Toyota SUV and a Dodge Ram pick-up truck collided in the intersection.

Firefighters had to extricate the male passenger from the Toyota. Both he and the female driver were transported by ambulance to local hospital with minor injuries.

Ornge air ambulance was initially requested, but was cancelled prior to its arrival at the scene.

People who live in the area say that intersection in Clearview is incredibly busy and can be dangerous.

“I heard squealing of the tires, and my wife heard the crash. I came out, and there it was. This intersection is very bad. I’ve lived here for just under two and a half years, and in the last two and a half years there have been 10 accidents that I know of,” local resident Tom Mansbridge told CTV News.

Early reports indicate one of the drivers may have missed a stop sign.

The occupants of the pick-up truck, including a pregnant woman, were not injured.