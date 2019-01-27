

CTV Barrie





Two people remain in critical condition in hospital after an early morning head-on collision in Adjala-Tosorontio, south-west of Alliston on Sunday.

Police say the occupants of one of the vehicles, an 18-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were both airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre where they remain on Monday.

According to police, the head-on collision happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the area of Concession 5 and Side Road 25.

The 81-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.