Two people make daring escape from burning building in Alliston

A fire in downtown Alliston spread to several adjacent buildings and forced two people to make a daring escape Monday night.

According to fire officials, flames erupted shortly before 8 p.m. at a building near Victoria and Paris streets.

They say the building has a business on the lower level and an apartment on the upper level.

Crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building, which spread to several adjoining structures.

"Two occupants from an apartment affected by the fire managed to escape the apartment through a window. The pair managed to safely jump to a close-by roof with a dog, where they were safely rescued by New Tecumseth Fire," Nottawasaga OPP stated in a release Tuesday.

The pair, in their 60s, were taken to the hospital as a precaution and released a short time later.

"Several businesses [were] impacted by last night's fire, including a law office, an organization space and a retail space," said a spokesperson for New Tecumseth.

Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the blaze.

The severity and cost of the damage have yet to be confirmed.