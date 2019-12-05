BARRIE -- A collision in Elderslie Township claimed the lives of two people on Thursday afternoon.

South Bruce OPP is investigating the two-vehicle crash that happened at 1:30 p.m. along Bruce County Road 10.

Police say the two people who died were travelling in the same vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are in the early stages of the investigation and say the names of the victims will not be released until their families can be notified.

Provincial police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

The area will be closed to traffic between County Road 19 and County Road 25 for the investigation.