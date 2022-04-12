Two people in hospital following Alliston apartment fire

Two people are in hospital following an apartment fire in downtown Alliston Monday evening.

According to fire officials the fire started just before 8 p.m. near Victoria St. and Paris St inside a building where a business was located on the lower level and an apartment was on the upper level.

Upon arriving crews say they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building, the fire then spread to seven adjoining buildings.

A man and a woman in their 60s who were living in an upstairs apartment were transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation, and emergency responders say no other injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on a cause and a damage estimate has yet to be confirmed.