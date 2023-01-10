Two people in custody after reports of a shooting in Orillia

Provincial police in Orillia arrested two people following reports of a shooting overnight on Tuesday.

According to the OPP, officers responded to a 911 call around 2 a.m. and discovered "apparent gunshot holes" at an undisclosed residence.

Police say two individuals were taken into custody, and there were no injuries.

"Investigators believe this is an isolated incident," OPP states in a release regarding the incident, adding, "there are no concerns for public safety."

Residents will notice police officers in the area of Colborne Street West and Dunedin Street for the investigation.

Orillia OPP asks anyone with information to call their nearest detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.