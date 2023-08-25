Two people face charges after drug bust in downtown Barrie

Police in Barrie seized a large amount of cash and drugs during a search of a downtown residence by the street crime and tactical units.

Two people were arrested, a 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both of Barrie, and charged with multiple drug-related charges and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police say they discovered cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and prescription pills during the search.

After being charged, the pair were released from custody with a court date to answer to the charges in October.