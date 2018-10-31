

Provincial Police say there are "multiple fatalities" after a multi-vehicle crash and tanker fire on Highway 407 in Vaughan.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the highway, between Dufferin and Keele streets.

Fire and emergency crews are on scene.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that a vehicle was “fully engulfed.” Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing into the air over the highway.

Schmidt told CTV News Toronto that it appears as though one of the vehicles crossed from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes. The collision involved a tanker truck and another vehicle, he said.

"The collision is massive, the fire is still burning," Schmidt said. "The investigation will take some time while we continue to fight the fire, clean up the highway ... and determine exactly what happened."

Schmidt confirmed the victims were a 41-year-old male truck driver from Brampton and a 49-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

Mississauga resident Robert Kostiuk said he was returning home from work in Pickering when he saw a vehicle ahead of him heading toward the median.

"When I saw it driving sideways, I knew that something was wrong," he said.

Kostiuk recorded the crash on his dashboard camera and posted the video to YouTube.

The highway was closed for almost 12 hours from Keele Street to Dufferin Street.

Police also asked anyone who saw the crash to contact authorities.

- With files from CTV Toronto and The Canadian Press

