Two people charged in string of break and enters
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 7:07PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 15, 2018 7:15PM EDT
Police in Bruce Peninsula say they have charged two people with multiple offences related to a string of break and enters.
The break-ins occurred between March 23 and March 25 at seasonal cottages and sheds in the area.
The OPP’s community crime street unit executed a search warrant on a South Bruce Peninsula residence, where they seized a large amount of stolen property.
Last Tuesday, a 41-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from South Bruce Peninsula, were charged with a combined 49 offences.
Charges include possessing property obtained by crime, theft under five-thousand dollars, and breaking and entering.