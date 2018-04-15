

CTV Barrie





Police in Bruce Peninsula say they have charged two people with multiple offences related to a string of break and enters.

The break-ins occurred between March 23 and March 25 at seasonal cottages and sheds in the area.

The OPP’s community crime street unit executed a search warrant on a South Bruce Peninsula residence, where they seized a large amount of stolen property.

Last Tuesday, a 41-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from South Bruce Peninsula, were charged with a combined 49 offences.

Charges include possessing property obtained by crime, theft under five-thousand dollars, and breaking and entering.