BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP have charged two people in connection with a drug investigation in Gravenhurst.

Police say it started in July. In August, officers with Muskoka’s street crime unit tried to arrest the passenger of a vehicle on Luigi Rd in Gravenhurst, but the vehicle took off.

Then on Sunday, officers carried out two search warrants in Gravenhurst. Police say they seized four ounces of cocaine, oxycodone and cash.

A man and 17-year-old, both from Toronto, are facing drug-related charges.