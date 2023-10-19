Two people caught drinking in Barrie parking lot busted with gun, ammo and drugs

Police say two individuals spotted drinking in a car parked in a Barrie parking lot face charges after officers seized drugs and a gun.

Police say the accused were inside a vehicle in a Hart Drive hotel lot Tuesday night when officers noticed they had open liquor.

"You cannot consume liquor [anywhere] other than a residence or licenced premises - a parking lot is neither," police said.

The officers arrested the two occupants, which led to a search of the car.

According to police, officers seized suspected cocaine, a firearm and a high-capacity magazine loaded with ammunition.

A 30-year-old man from Scarborough and a 20-year-old woman from Toronto were jointly charged with drug possession and for the unauthorized possession and careless storage of an unregistered firearm with a defaced serial number.

Both were remanded into custody to await a bail hearing.